Redland City Bulletin

Portrait competition depicts the times

By Linda Muller
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PORTRAIT: Poet Anthony Lawrence and his dog Benny by Julie Manning.
PORTRAIT: Anita Heiss by Sarah Hickey

Wynnum artist Julie Manning has moved from her usual fare of landscapes to create two portrait paintings as entries in the Brisbane Prize Portrait 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.