Redland City Bulletin

Unleaded petrol prices climb in Redlands as experts urge motorists to look around for cheap fuel

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unleaded petrol prices are rising again to almost $2 a litre at some Redlands service stations. File image

UNLEADED petrol prices are nudging $2 a litre in some Redlands suburbs as south-east Queensland prices begin to rise again following a few weeks of relief for motorists.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.