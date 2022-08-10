UNLEADED petrol prices are nudging $2 a litre in some Redlands suburbs as south-east Queensland prices begin to rise again following a few weeks of relief for motorists.
Several service stations at Cleveland, Birkdale and Thornlands have hiked their prices to 195 cents per litre in recent days, prompting experts to call for motorists to search for a better deal and fill up before more retailers follow suit.
The price difference between suburbs is stark, with the BP at Mount Cotton and Puma at Capalaba among the local servos offering unleaded for about 40 cents per litre less than some other retailers across town.
Meanwhile, unleaded prices at Redland Bay and Victoria Point have increased slightly to 162.9 cents per litre early this week, despite many retailers in neighbouring Logan keeping their prices under $1.60.
Compare the Market data shows Queensland motorists were paying almost 53 per cent more for petrol in June than they were in September 2021, with the average monthly fuel spend jumping from $123.40 to $188.72.
Experts are urging drivers to track down cheaper prices in their suburbs using fuel apps, with a quick comparison of Redlands' dearest and cheapest retailers showing drivers could save more than $18 when filling a 50-litre tank.
Compare the Market's Chris Ford said it was crucially important that motorists made the most of cheaper prices where they could, with the majority of greater Brisbane's 30 dearest retailers concentrated in the Redlands.
"We have already seen as much as a 41 cent difference per litre in the same suburb in Brisbane, and that discrepancy will become more common in the coming weeks across other cities as retailers adjust their boards," he said.
"Australia's oil benchmarks have dropped quite substantially in the last month which has eased wholesale prices nationally and what we've been paying at the pump.
"The average unleaded 91 prices on Australia's east coast are now getting very close to their respective average wholesale prices, which has historically been the trigger for some retailers to start putting their prices up again."
Mr Ford said changing some driving habits could also help drivers get more bang for their buck.
"How you drive can impact how much fuel your vehicle guzzles," he said.
"For example, we know that a heavier load may reduce your car's fuel efficiency, but removing items from your boot or taking off unused roof racks could save as much as 10 per cent in fuel.
"The heavier the load, the more your car needs to work to move."
RACQ economist Dr Ian Jeffreys told the Redland City Bulletin in June that a lack of competition was contributing to higher petrol prices in the Redlands.
"We do see a couple of clusters which do seem to be higher than average, and unfortunately Redlands is one of them," he said.
"We just don't see the same competition as we do in Logan."
Where to find cheap fuel in the Redlands:
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
