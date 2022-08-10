Redland City Bulletin

Free RAT distribution centres open in Cleveland and Dunwich

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 9:00pm
Metro South Health and the state health minister have responded to calls for free Rapid Antigen Test distribution centres in the Redlands.

Concession card holders in the Redlands eligible for free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits will no longer need to travel far to pick them up as distribution centres open at Cleveland and Dunwich.

Local News

