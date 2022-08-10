Concession card holders in the Redlands eligible for free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits will no longer need to travel far to pick them up as distribution centres open at Cleveland and Dunwich.
The Redland Hospital Health Service Centre, 3 Weippin St, Cleveland and Marie Rose Centre, 36 Oxley Parade, Dunwich will distribute free RATs Monday to Friday from 9am-3pm.
It comes after Labor MPs Don Brown and Kim Richards wrote to their own health minister and Metro South Health to get a distribution centre in the Redlands.
Their call was prompted by the government's announcement of five free RAT kits a month for eligible concession card holders from Queensland Health Facilities until the end of October.
Until this week only four facilities at Wynnum Manly, Browns Plains, Inala and Beenleigh were distributing the tests, but new sites have opened at Cleveland, Dunwich and Logan.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said he was relieved vulnerable residents had better access to the test kits.
"I'm glad that Metro South and the health minister have listened to our calls and delivered the centres in central locations," he said.
"It's more convenient for those concession card holders who haven't got lots of money to catch buses or trains or spend heaps of money on fuel to get these RAT tests."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
