Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Night Ninjas support homeless as cost of living rises

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Night Ninjas help get Redland residents experiencing homelessness get meals, supplies and support to get back on their feet. Picture supplied.

A generous group of stealthy Redlanders are providing meals and support for vulnerable residents across the coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.