A synthetic cricket pitch at Thornlands has been covered in scorch marks during a senseless act of vandalism that has outraged players and the community.
Redland City Council is weighing up its options for the damaged surface at William Stewart Park after confirming it was burnt over the weekend.
Advertisement
Arun Salim from Redland Royals Cricket Club slammed the perpetrators of the pitch scorching while detailing a series of other issues he had experienced at the park.
"We have had a lot of issues with people using that skate park. One day they took our boundary cones and ran away," he said.
"The other day, two hours before we were playing, they came with a [dirt] bike with no number plates and we called the police.
"They did some wheelies and dug holes on the side of the pitch and one day two girls and a couple of boys came and sat on the middle of the pitch while we were playing."
A council spokeswoman said police had been notified about vandalism to the cricket pitch and previous damage to other park infrastructure, including a newly-installed shade sail.
"The cricket pitch surface was burnt at the weekend, and it is not the first time the pitch has been vandalised in this manner," she said.
"Council is considering options for the damaged cricket pitch surface."
Mr Salim said he had written to the council asking for them to consider security measures such as a floodlight or CCTV camera.
"I don't know why these young kids are doing this. Are they not getting good information from their parents or grandparents about how to behave in the community?" he said.
"It is pretty disgraceful and pretty sad because it's such a wonderful ground. I don't know what we can do, because it's not the first time they have done all of this."
Pictures of the damaged pitch sent to the Redland City Bulletin shows that the surface appears to have received further damage since the weekend, with scorch marks now appearing at both ends of the wicket.
Redland Royals wrote in a Facebook post that nearby residents saw a fire in the middle of the cricket pitch on Saturday night.
Mr Salim urged neighbours to call the police if they saw anything untoward in the park.
"If everybody is thinking 'it's not my problem, it's not my property', how are we going to stop these incidents?," he said.
Advertisement
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.