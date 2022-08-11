Redland City Bulletin
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Iconic Big Mushroom Fruit Barn reopens under new owner

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 12 2022 - 6:53am, first published August 11 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New owner of the Big Mushroom Fruit Barn Freddie Tarabay has officially reopened the popular fresh produce shop. Picture by Jeremy Cook.

A veteran fruit shop owner has taken over one of the Redlands most iconic fresh produce venues with plans to make the Big Mushroom Fruit Barn better than ever.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.