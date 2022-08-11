A veteran fruit shop owner has taken over one of the Redlands most iconic fresh produce venues with plans to make the Big Mushroom Fruit Barn better than ever.
The popular spot closed to shoppers months ago but has reopened under the management of Freddie Tarabay.
The shop has passed through the hands of multiple owners, but Mr Tarabay said he saw an opportunity when the business came up.
"Everyone here is very happy, all of the customers like it and we're getting good comments," he said.
The store had a re-opening event Sunday August 4, and has since had great reception from the community.
Mr Tarabay owns a number of fresh produce stores and said the Big Mushroom Fruit Barn had the edge on supermarket competitors because of the quality of its food and the easy access to the shop.
"I'm looking forward to keeping people satisfied and getting them good produce at good prices with good customer service," he said.
"I think doing that is important because they can't get the freshness and the quality we have here from the supermarkets.
"We sell nuts, milk, juice, honey eggs, a few grocery items, and we've got everything here."
Mr Tarabay said he planned to add a few things to build the business, like flowers and other additions, but with a continued focus on local produce.
The Big Mushroom Fruit Barn is open 6am-6pm Monday to Saturday and 6am-5pm Sundays at 88 Shore St W, Ormiston.
