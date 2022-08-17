North Stradbroke Island
The Winter 2022 Straddie Arts Trail runs from August 12-21 with open studios, pop-up retail and gallery spaces, workshops and events by island creatives.
Capalaba
Capalaba Seniors Club is back with indoor bowls and card game 500, Fridays from 9am-11.30am at Capalaba Community Centre, Capalaba Place. New members welcome.
Cleveland
Donald Simpson Centre Musical Theatre Group put on Simply the Best Variety Show at the centre, Saturday and Sunday August 20, 21, 27 at 2pm. Call 3821 1089 to reserve your tickets.
Dads Against Discrimination Support hosts the Parental Alienation Awareness Cruise at the Redland Showgrounds Saturday, August 20, 12pm-10pm.
Redland Bay
The Blue Care Op Shop is open every Tuesday from 8am-12pm at 66-77 Peel Street, Redland Bay. Proceeds help local residents of Blue Care Residential Home.
Across Redlands
Celebrate Book Week at Redland City Council Libraries. See session times available at the free event for kids aged 3-5 online, bookings essential.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Wellington Point
Help Redland Bocce Club players get to the world champs at the Bocce Beer and Bubbles fundraiser 2.30-5pm at the club. Tickets $20 with free drink, cash only, to RSVP call 0423 552 030.
