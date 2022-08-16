Property details:
Redland Bay
Advertisement
It's as neat as a pin with amazing manicured gardens which create an attractive street appeal.
This much-loved home is very well maintained and offers so many features.
Situated on a generous 745 square metre block in a quiet street, the immaculate home has four bedrooms two bathrooms and two living areas, perfect for a family.
There are high ceilings throughout as well as appealing wooden floors and a cosy carpeted lounge.
The grand kitchen has a new electric oven and cooktop, an abundance of storage, a massive pantry and filtered water system.
Fully ducted air-conditioning means there will be comfort all year round.
Outside, an undercover outdoor entertaining area overlooks a resort style salt water pool with chlorinator.
Additional features include a garden shed, insulation in roof, solar power, security screens and doors, and a double garage.
Redland Bay is a vibrant community with a cosy village feel.
Enjoy a round of golf at the award-winning Redland Bay Golf Course, visit iconic Redland Bay Hotel plus local shops, quality schools, bus routes, Moreton Bay Islands, and all other amenities.
Situated just a 45 minute drive to Brisbane City and 40 minutes to Brisbane Airport.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.