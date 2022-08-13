OPINION: Liberal Party deals itself out on climate

A progressive majority in the federal house of representatives recently legislated sensible climate policy.
If it passes the Senate, the legislation will accelerate investment certainty, which Australian businesses have wanted for a long time.
The most important thing about legislating a target is that it sends a signal to businesses. Usually, business and their lobby groups are firmly on the Liberal's side regarding policy. For some time, Australian businesses have said they were keen to invest in renewable energy, but the coalition government's policies were all over the shop. There was no certainty, so no investment took place. The Liberal Party has now isolated itself from one of its key backers. With legislative targets, a signal of confidence has been sent to business which should accelerate investment that will significantly speed up progress. Anthony Albanese has enjoyed quoting "an alphabet soup" of business groups supporting "a vote for certainty."
By behaving like climate change dinosaurs, one could argue that the Libs and Nats have done the one thing they probably shouldn't if they hope to be reelected at the next election. By opposing the legislation, they've dealt themselves out of the argument and dealt the Independents in.
It was wise for the government to start at a point where they allowed the Teals to put forward amendments, emphasising the progressive majority working for the overall good. It showed there's a broad spectrum of progressive people voted into the parliament by the people, but it also showed how isolated and out of touch with the voting public the Coalition is.
One Liberal was brave enough to realise all this and crossed the floor, Tasmanian Bridget Archer. But unfortunately, our local MP Henry Pike basically bagged Ms Archer when he said, "It is easy for MPs from inner Melbourne, Sydney, or even Tasmania, to support it."
The only reason Peter Dutton and, by extension Henry Pike decided to oppose this target was to try and re-weaponise climate policy. They could have just waved through the policy, stayed silent and let the voices carry the vote. Instead, the Libs thought by taking this big showy action of opposing it, Labor would have to deal with the Greens, and the Coalition could use that as a wedge. So you could imagine the conversation in the Lib party room, "Let's get Labor to strike a deal with the Greens." But this legislation was not a carbon tax. The public has woken up and moved on and voted accordingly across the nation at the last election. Labor was more thoughtful and, realising this, dealt with the Independents instead, even though they didn't need them to pass the legislation through the house of representatives.
The Coalition still don't understand why they lost the election. But, by effectively dealing themselves out of this policy argument and dealing the Teals in, they have sent a message to all those formerly safe Liberal seats that the Teals are doing what they were voted in to do. They've also flagged by voting en masse (bar one) that they believe they are correct and the majority of the voting public is wrong.
That's not usually an attitude that goes down well with voters....
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
