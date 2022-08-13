OPINION: Liberal Party deals itself out on climate

The only reason Peter Dutton and, by extension Henry Pike decided to oppose this target was to try and re-weaponise climate policy. They could have just waved through the policy, stayed silent and let the voices carry the vote. Instead, the Libs thought by taking this big showy action of opposing it, Labor would have to deal with the Greens, and the Coalition could use that as a wedge. So you could imagine the conversation in the Lib party room, "Let's get Labor to strike a deal with the Greens." But this legislation was not a carbon tax. The public has woken up and moved on and voted accordingly across the nation at the last election. Labor was more thoughtful and, realising this, dealt with the Independents instead, even though they didn't need them to pass the legislation through the house of representatives.