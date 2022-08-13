YOUR SAY: Mayor can contest a by-election

Karen Williams insists on remaining in the Mayoral Office in the wake of her drunk-driving accident and subsequent community service sentence when most others would not.
The Mayor tells us she is staying on to do the job she was elected to do and that she is working to regain the community's trust.
On the other hand, the community is baying for her resignation, with little to indicate that returning to trust is possible or even desired.
The net result is a dreadful stand-off. Morale within the Council and throughout the Redlands is plummeting. Community pride is taking a beating with a disgraced leader at the helm.
The business of the day is being side-tracked and the future remains uncertain as we all stall in this most egregious state of affairs.
The way out, however, is simple. If the Mayor genuinely believes she has the backing of the community to remain in Office, she should resign and then contest the Mayoral by-election that will follow.
If Ms Williams wins, she can return to the Mayoral Office with dignity and confidence.
If she does not, the people of the Redlands will get a fresh start under new leadership.
Over to you, Madam Mayor.
Lavinia Wood, Community Alliance for Responsible Planning (CARP) Redlands Inc
Russell Island, the state of existing roads sealed or unsealed is absolutely disgraceful. Potholes are everywhere. One prime example is a main road Centre Rd near Barcelona Road, Council filled in some but like mushrooms in the same area, lots more sprouted up. "Road Hazard".
I know we are not getting any more money allocated for more green seal at this time, but how about sending council guys out to repair existing roads properly?
Trevor Small, Russell Island
And what's our Henry doing about the constant aircraft noise we have suffered all week? I would be very interested to hear other readers' opinions after voting for Henry, as he appears very quiet on this subject. Redlands used to be a tremendous peaceful area.
George Brown, Ormiston
