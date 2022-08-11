Redland City Bulletin

Oaklands Street Community Garden kids train gets refurbished

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 9:01pm
The train gang from Smart Tots Childcare Centre had the first opportunity to play on the Chapman Express. Picture supplied.

The Oaklands Street Community Garden has had its iconic train fixture revamped by Redland residents to get kids involved with gardening.

