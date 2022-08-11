The Oaklands Street Community Garden has had its iconic train fixture revamped by Redland residents to get kids involved with gardening.
The colourful train was already part of the garden but the Alexandra Hills Men's Shed and Bunnings Capalaba chipped in time and supplies for a revamp.
Garden convenor Alison Hallett said the timber train maid from recycled materials including an old bath tub, was the idea of 90-year-old garden founder, Tony Chapman.
"It was Tony's vision to develop a children's area within the garden. First there was the sandpit and then the idea of a train," she said.
"With Tony's skill and imagination using recycled materials and a donated bath tub the train became a reality. With the passage of time the train required a rejuvenation."
Division 8 Councillor Tracey Huges said the community had worked to bring the train back to life for Redlands kids, and named it after the founder himself as the 'Chapman Express'.
"He was chuffed by the workmanship and ingenuity of the Alexandra Hills Men's Shed who picked up an old timber train and literally rebuilt the train from recycled materials, including an old bath tub," Cr Huges said.
"With support from Bunnings Capalaba, the Shedders hammered, welded, painted and inspired many along the journey to recreate the original train.
"They invited the Little Tots Childcare Centre to be the first ones to play on the Chapman Express, albeit the big Shedders had to climb out of the train to make way for them."
The Oaklands Street Community Garden at Alexandra Hills is open free to the public on Wednesday and Friday's from 9am-1pm and Sunday 2-5pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
