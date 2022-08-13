Redland City Bulletin

Major productions, local talent and old favourite come to RPAC

August 13 2022 - 5:00am
Heilani School of Arts for the Pacific Choirs Project. Picture by Heilani Productions.

Music, theatre and dance from all corners of the earth make up the diverse Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) August to December program.

