Music, theatre and dance from all corners of the earth make up the diverse Redland Performing Arts Centre (RPAC) August to December program.
It comes as the entertainment industry begins to open up to the world and RPAC becomes a top venue for a range of talented performers.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said the program included national and international performances and events.
"The Redlands Coast is fortunate to have a high calibre venue which attracts major acts from around the country and the world," Cr Williams said.
"This includes the Pacific Choirs Project, which has been impacted by COVID-19 cancellations.
"The project, at RPAC in September, brings a mesmerising selection of local Pacifica choirs to the stage singing songs from Oceania.
First nations performer and Quandamooka man Sachem Parkin-Owens will put on his new work 'The Bigger Picture' as a music and spoken word poetry display with contemporary sound, theatrical elements of dance, visual projections and film.
New Redlands resident Dr Jonathon Welch AM, best known for his work with the Choir of Hard Knocks will host 'Redlands Sings!' which is an all inclusive event, with no singing experience necessary.
Old favourites like the Redlands Sinfonia will return with Phantasmagorica, celebrating the creation of other worlds, and light-hearted productions will entertain residents including 'Menopause the Musical' and '80s mixed tape musical 'All Fired Up'.
Major touring productions 'Jane Eyre' and 'The Sapphires', a showcase performance by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra and tribute shows are expected to draw big crowds.
RPAC's Creative Arts Manager Brad Rush said the RPAC team was very proud of the program.
"It reflects a rich diversity in our programming aspirations, with the next five months jam-packed with experiences that will engage broadly across our communities," Mr Rush said.
"We've got every taste and interest covered, and our post-COVID norm is looking very promising and inspiring."
The program also includes school holiday activities and workshops for Redlands youth with Flipside Circus and Junkyard Beats.
For the full list of performances, events and workshops, and to book tickets, visit rpac.com.au
