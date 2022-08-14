A television mystery is showcasing the Redlands to the world with Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island) as the stunning backdrop to a heartwarming road trip story.
Drama series 'Darby and Joan' featuring Australian acting royalty Bryan Brown alongside Greta Scacci premiered on streaming service Acorn TV this week.
The series follows the pair on a road trip with a mystery twist set in the wild and unpredictable outback of Northern Australia, but was filmed in south-east Queensland's very own Redlands.
Some locations featured in the series are Amity Point, South Gorge, Cylinder Beach and Home Beach.
Brown plays a retired police officer with a dog as his companion and Scacci as a widowed English nurse, who join forces after crashing into each others' lives.
Redland City Mayor Karen Williams said 75 cast and crew filmed on Minjerribah for almost a week in September last year.
"Minjerribah is one of Queensland's most beautiful naturally wonderful attractions and this week's premiere of Darby and Joan has showcased that beauty and unique grandeur to millions of viewers worldwide," she said.
The show's executive producer and CJZ head of drama Claire Tonkin said the filming on the Island was a great experience for everyone involved.
"We all felt very lucky to be working in such a special place and were welcomed so warmly by the local community," she said.
"We have always seen the locations in this series as characters in their own right so we are thrilled to be able to showcase a spectacular and intriguing character like Minjerribah in our first two episodes."
The series, which premiered on 8 August 2022, is produced by Australian production company CJZ with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Queensland.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
