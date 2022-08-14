Redland City Bulletin

Motorists spending upwards of $160 for a tank of fuel, survey reveals

JC
By Jeremy Cook
August 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Data reveals the impact of rising fuel costs on household budgets.

Survey data has revealed the impact of rising fuel costs on household budgets, as Australians continue to struggle amidst a cost of living crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.