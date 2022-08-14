Survey data has revealed the impact of rising fuel costs on household budgets, as Australians continue to struggle amidst a cost of living crisis.
A survey conducted by finance brokerage firm Savvy has revealed that 46 per cent of Australians have been spending $91 to $160 on a tank of fuel, while 33 per cent have been spending between $91 to $120 on a full tank.
The survey also found 17 per cent of Australians were spending more than $191 per month on transport, excluding air travel.
The data comes after a few weeks of relief for motorists in South East Queensland after global oil prices fell dramatically for fear of a global recession.
However, prices have begun to rise again in some suburbs as unleaded petrol nudges $2 a litre.
RACQ's Principal Economic and Affordability Specialist Dr Ian Jeffreys said he expected more fuel companies in Greater Brisbane to hike prices in the coming days.
"Redlands is now in the price hike phase of the fuel price cycle, and while there is no evidence of a hike in Jimboomba, prices are increasing in neighbouring Logan and Brisbane, and Jimboomba is likely to follow soon," he said.
"Beaudesert does not consistently follow the Greater Brisbane fuel price cycle, instead prices fluctuate around local competition."
The Federal Government's temporary fuel excise reduction is set to end in September with Treasurer Jim Chalmers ruling out an extension amid growing government debt and economic challenges like high inflation and falling wages.
"From September 29 the full excise of 46 cents per litre will be charged on wholesale fuel, which retailers will pass on to motorists," Dr Jeffreys said.
"Motorists will see unleaded and diesel prices jump by 25.3 cents per litre from that time."
Economist and CEO of Savvy Bill Tsouvalas said high fuel prices will continue to affect the economy and add to cost of living pressures.
"Fuel underpins the economy and rising fuel prices will flow on to every sector. It's just the nature of how our economy works, unfortunately," he said.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
