Tributes are flooding in for rugby league icon Paul Green after his sudden passing at Wynnum on Thursday morning.
The 49-year-old played his junior football at Wynnum Manly before moving onto a successful 162-game top grade career with the likes of Cronulla, North Queensland and Brisbane.
"We have lost a devoted husband, loving father and wonderful brother and son," Green's family said in a statement.
"We cannot find the words that would come close to expressing our feeling, however we would like to extend our thanks to those who have reached out to us with their love and support.
"Paul was loved by so many and we know that this news will generate immense interest, however at this time we ask for privacy.
"Our family is still trying to understand this tragedy and we request space and time as we come to terms with this loss."
Green remains the only coach to have won back-to-back premierships at the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, having completed the double across the 2011 and 2012 Queensland Cup campaigns.
His success on the bayside helped propel him into top-grade coaching, where he made a name for himself across a 167-game stint at the helm of North Queensland, securing a premiership in 2015.
Wynnum Manly Seagulls chairman and acting chief executive Tom Solah said Green would always hold a special place in the heart of the club, its players and supporters.
"Paul and his family have been stalwarts of rugby league on the bayside for decades and his love and commitment to the club has never wavered," he said.
"As recently as two weeks ago he assisted with the process to appoint the Seagulls new coach, Matthew Head, for 2023.
"Our thoughts are with his family, and particularly wife Amanda and children Emerson and Jed, at this incredibly sad and difficult time."
Capalaba MP Don Brown paid tribute to Green on social media, saying he was one of the finest people that Queensland and Wynnum had produced.
"Coaching the mighty Wynnum Manly Seagulls to back to back premierships before going on to coach North Queensland to their first title and the Maroons," he said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
