Cr Lance Hewlett admits misconduct relating to bank accounts used for charity fundraising

By Jordan Crick
August 13 2022 - 9:00pm
Councillor Lance Hewlett has admitted four counts of misconduct after a Councillor Conduct Tribunal hearing. File photo

Councillor Lance Hewlett has admitted to four misconduct complaints, including that he failed to properly declare two bank accounts linked to a fundraising event which received donations between 2017 and 2018.

