Councillor Lance Hewlett has admitted to four misconduct complaints, including that he failed to properly declare two bank accounts linked to a fundraising event which received donations between 2017 and 2018.
The Councillor Conduct Tribunal ruled that Cr Hewlett's actions involved a breach of the trust placed in him as a councillor and ordered that he make an admission of misconduct at a council meeting within 60 days.
Included in the tribunal's report was an allegation that Cr Hewlett failed to disclose on his register of interest the details of two bank accounts and multiple small donations made to the accounts over several months.
The report also alleges that Cr Hewlett failed to keep his register up to date and inform the council chief executive of changes after one of the accounts was closed and another opened in June 2017.
However, the tribunal found Cr Hewlett did not engage in any impropriety or attempt to conceal his interests when handing down its decision in May this year.
Tribunal documents allege both bank accounts received numerous small charitable donations from members of the community during the 2016-2020 council term.
Cr Hewlett noted in an admission speech at the last council general meeting that all four allegations related to fundraising for Redlands Community Breakfast, a not-for-profit group.
Both accounts were held and signed for by a person related to Cr Hewlett, but the tribunal categorically ruled out that he and the other party had benefited financially from the charity events.
It also acknowledged that Cr Hewlett eventually disclosed his interest in the accounts.
"Local business and developers making deposits to fundraising activities associated with an elected representative could be perceived as an opportunity for the businesses or developers to secure favourable consideration of relevant matters coming before council," the report read.
The tribunal also found that Mr Hewlett failed to declare a conflict of interest when voting on matters related to Shoreline at Redland Bay, including the council granting approval for a development permit.
It came after the charity accounts received donations from Shoreline on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2018 for fundraising associated with the Redlands Community Breakfast.
The tribunal wrote that Cr Hewlett did not engage in any impropriety and the charity breakfasts had made a "significant difference to the community".
"The respondent's actions in running a philanthropic organisation such as the Redland Community Breakfast was to be commended," the report said.
"The respondent evidenced no intention to defraud any person, nor was there any evidence at all that he or his related party had engaged in any deliberate attempts to conceal their interests."
Cr Hewlett said he had disclosed that the accounts existed but failed to do so in the manner approved under the Local Government Act.
"The allegations that I have been found guilty of revolve around my involvement in the Redlands community breakfast ..." he said.
"The charity raised money for people like the Redlands SES, Redland Hospital, The Cage Youth Foundation, Redlands Community Centre and the Donald Simpson Centre. We usually raised around $10,000.
"I make a public admission that I engaged in two counts of misconduct between March 22, 2017 and February 30, 2018 when I failed to properly declare that my related party held two bank accounts.
"Needless to say, I will try to be more diligent in future about my conduct."
The tribunal also ruled that Cr Hewlett attend training or counselling at his own expense on how to address his misconduct.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
