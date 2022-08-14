Redland City Bulletin

Redland darts players hit the spot at national open competition

By Amanda Henley
August 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Chris Krabbe, Amanda Loch and Jeremy Fagg played at the Darts Australian Open. Picture supplied.

Redlands' top darts players Amanda Loche, Jeremy Fagg and Chris Krabbe took on some of the country's best at the Australian Open last weekend.

