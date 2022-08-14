Redlands' top darts players Amanda Loche, Jeremy Fagg and Chris Krabbe took on some of the country's best at the Australian Open last weekend.
At Australia's major darts event, the three Redland Darts Association players faced some difficult matches.
Loch had a tight draw against defending champion Beau Greaves going down 4-0.
In her second match Loch dished out a commanding win 4-0 over Desi Mercer.
In the end, reigning champion Greaves reclaimed the women's trophy.
Fagg's chase for the crown started strong with a win over Brandon Weaning 5-0.
He went down to Mitchell Clegg 5-3 in his second game, despite scoring a massice 108 average in the fourth game.
Chris Krabbe was able to make it through to the quarter finals qualifier, a great feat for a local player.
Despite not bringing home any prizes, everyone at the Redland Darts Association members are proud of their representatives.
Closer to home at Redlands' weekly competition there were some exciting finishes with both Bill Potter and Ryan Gerhardy both scoring a massive 114 peg out to finish.
Teams are still looking for players, contact Ann on 0409265263 to get involved.
Redland Darts Association Weekly Fixture results
Projectile Dysfunction 11, Dumpstarz 5; Game of Throwns 11, Jokers 5; Dart Simpson's 9, Whooo Cares 7.
Highest finishes men: Bill Potter and Ryan Gerhardy (114), women: Colleen Golding (69).
Ducks Nuts 10, Sonic Death Monkeys 6; Eliminators 10, Mix it Up 6; Wolves 10, Darts Vaders 6; Funny Tuckers 8, Archers 8.
Highest finish men: Will Brett (113); women: Camile Teoh (70).
What's the Point 5, 3Darts to the Wind 4; Bridge Burners 8, 60's are Us 6; Red Barons 10, Tons of Bull 4.
Highest finish men: Mark Sander (98); women: Moniek DeHaan (20).
180's went to Jayson Wilson, Andrew Nolan, Bill Potter, Ryan Gerhardy, Vernon Ahkee and Chris Matthews and 171s went to Peter Gillespie, Ian Martin and Rob Drift.
