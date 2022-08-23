It's a positive experience Advertising Feature

The process: Discussing funeral plans with the experts at McCartney Family Funerals can open you up to a scope of options. Photo: Supplied

There is no better way to ensure your final wishes are met than by pre-planning your own funeral.



McCartney Family Funerals' pre-need and community consultant Cally Moore has the experience to make the task simple and empowering.

Cally is available to meet with clients in their own homes, at a coffee shop or at the business' offices in Cleveland, Wynnum, Beenleigh or Underwood to ensure all the key details are discussed and recorded ahead of time, so that family and friends are not burdened by deliberating over funeral preparations.

She said pre-planning your funeral can be an empowering process that many people delayed unnecessarily because they thought it would be upsetting or morbid to discuss their own funeral.

"It's usually quite the opposite.

"People tend to get on a roll when they start choosing the music that will be played, what poems or verses will be included and details like the type of flowers they might like.



"Their individuality shines through and they end up seeing it as a way to totally personalise the experience which in turn gives comfort to the family and friends left behind," Cally said.

She said some people even choose to record their own farewell videos to be played at the funeral service.

"The preparations can really be as detailed or as simple as you want them to be," Cally said.



"The costs can be quoted at the time of pre-planning and if you choose to pre-pay you may also be saving your family the stress of finding the money to cover your funeral expenses."

When sitting with people planning their funeral, Cally can suggest the scope of options available to include things you may never even thought of from unique coffins and floral tributes to gifts for mourners or cultural inclusions that are significant and important to you.

The McCartney Family Funerals team has a wealth of experience conducting meaningful send-offs in all manner of locations and styles and the level of personalisation is only really limited by your creativity.

Pre-planning is also a wonderful way to ensure all the necessary paperwork - birth and marriage certificates - and dates and locations significant to your life story are recorded to save family the burden of scrambling through files when they are grieving your passing.

"We have people of all ages pre-planning their funerals," Cally said.



"It's really something worthwhile considering if you are particular about your wishes or just want to ensure the planning is done so you can get on with living your life with peace of mind."