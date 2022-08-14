Redland City Bulletin

Island art on show at the 2022 Straddie Winter Arts Trail

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 14 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abstract artist Valerie Clark is one of many artists showcased throughout the Straddie Arts Trail.

More than 50 island creatives are preparing to showcase their art to Redland residents and visitors as the 2022 Straddie Winter Arts Trail kicks off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.