More than 50 island creatives are preparing to showcase their art to Redland residents and visitors as the 2022 Straddie Winter Arts Trail kicks off.
The trail began Friday, August 12 and runs until Sunday, August 21 with creations from talented North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) residents on show.
Redland City Mayor said the event would not only give artists a change to display their work but also boost the Redlands Coast economy, attracting visitors from near and far.
"With $12,000 provided from the Village Events and Activation Grant and $3,000 from the Mayor and Councillor Community Benefit Fund Program, the efforts of the many hard-working volunteers who have made this trail a reality will be supported," she said.
"The arts trail will be held in the three townships of Dunwich (Goompi), Amity Point (Pulan) and Point Lookout (Mulumba) and will feature more than 50 artists, including painters, ceramicists, a blacksmith, weavers, silversmiths, jewellers and fabric and graphic designers."
Straddie Arts Trail Steering Committee Chair Penny Gillespie said the grant was welcomed by island creatives after two years of uncertainty.
"The funding has provided a welcomed opportunity to create pop-up galleries at two of the stops on the arts trails that will showcase the work of several artists from our community," Ms Gillespie said.
"One of the events to look forward to is the Dabil|Water exhibition at the Dunwich Community Hall, which will welcome visitors to the island and present pieces reflecting and responding to the Goompi foreshore and other waters of Minjerribah.
"The exhibition will host the launch of the Quandamooka Country: Goompi Foreshore, a debut film highlighting the connection to Quandamooka Country across generations."
Division 2 Councillor Peter Mitchell said the event was a true community project.
"Visitors will also be able to meet the artists and have an opportunity to discuss their work in a number of settings, including open studios and galleries, and participate in a great range of workshops and events," he said.
"And I am sure there will be a big spin-off for the community, with visitors reminded to see many of Minjerribah's naturally wonderful attractions, including the dinners and musical entertainment that are on offer in association with the arts trail this year."
To find out more and view the arts trail guide, visit the I Am Straddie website.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
