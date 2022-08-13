The state government has upped its spend on a multi-stage planning study currently underway on Mount Cotton Road.
Redlands MP Kim Richards said funding for phase one and two of the government's planning initiative had increased to $2.4 million so it could investigate key intersections along the busy arterial.
She said upgrades to Mount Cotton Road would be a "huge win" for the community and motorists would reap the benefits of less time spent in traffic.
"Planning will look into long-term community needs, as well as ways to reduce congestion and increase efficiency and safety," she said.
Stage two will investigate potential upgrades to Mount Cotton Road, Duncan Road and Boundary Road between Tingalpa Creek and Cleveland-Redland Bay Road.
Springwood MP Mick de Brenni said the project was part of the state government's $3.9 billion investment in road and transport projects across greater Brisbane over the next four years.
"Mount Cotton Road is a key connector for the local community, so getting these upgrades a step closer to reality is great news," he said.
Capalaba MP Don Brown said a tender would be awarded for the next stage of the project in the coming weeks.
The state government originally announced that the planning study would take place in two stages.
"The next phase will investigate Mount Cotton Road between Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Road and Tingalpa Road," Mr Brown said.
"This stage will also include a round of community consultation, to make sure future upgrades meets the needs of locals."
Funding of $1.5 million was announced for the planning study late last year. It is expected to be wrapped up by late 2023.
Routine maintenance works have also taken place on Mount Cotton Road this week, with asphalt replaced in the southbound lane near the Valley Way intersection.
A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said the repairs were completed in a single night on August 10.
