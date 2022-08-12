Weekly wrap: How we decide what yarns to chase for you

G'day readers,
Some readers have asked over the past month or so how we decide what yarns to chase and what ones not to.
The simple answer is if it is something we think you'd want to know, we will chase it. I'd like to think I've developed a good news nose over the years and I reckon the journalists in the team also have a strong sense of what is newsworthy.
I've always used the dinner party test to ensure I am on the right track.
If I was at a dinner party with you in the Redlands and said, "Hey, did you hear about the two Birkdale residents handed a Redland City Council ban amid contention over the Gardenia Drive development?" You'd probably say, "no, but tell me more." Our Jordi Crick reports on why the two residents have been blocked from calling the council.
Emily again brings us another yarn from the good news file. Miss Lowe tells us a veteran fruit shop owner has taken over one of the Redlands' most iconic fresh produce venues with plans to make the Big Mushroom Fruit Barn better than ever.
This week I muse over why the Liberal Party took the big showy action of opposing climate change legislation in the house of representatives recently. Henry Pike seems to believe Redlands voters don't want climate action. What do you think?
On that note
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
