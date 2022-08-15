A Dylan Brent penalty proved the difference as Redlands United sealed a hard-fought victory against Western Pride FC to continue a run of good results on home soil.
Needing a win to keep their top four hopes alive, Western Pride took the game to the Red Devils straight from the opening whistle.
As the half progressed, Redlands started to create some opportunities but were denied by scrambling Pride defence.
On 24 minutes, Ben Njie played Guil Santana in behind the Pride defence on a tight angle but his driven shot was well parried away by goalkeeper Henry Blackledge.
Redlands finally got onto the score sheet a few minutes later when Njie again beat a couple of defenders and played Santana in on goal.
His shot was once again blocked by Blackledge but only half cleared by the defence, seeing Angus Broderick move onto the loose ball and slot it nicely into the net.
The goal saw Redlands continue to try and play their fast moving style of play but were continually thwarted by Pride, who countered by continually playing the ball wide to try and spread the Red Devils' defense.
Redlands keeper Ryan Govan was called into action with a top quality save on 37 minutes, tapping the ball around the post from a very dangerous Pride free kick.
Pride got their equalizer a short time later when a quick transition out from a Redlands corner caught the Red Devils short in defence.
Braydon Doolan was put through, shrugged off his defender and slotted the ball past Govan.
The remainder of the half continued as a tight tussle in the middle of the park and at half time the score remained locked at 1-1.
Both sides looked determined to try and take the points in the second half, but the defence at either end of the pitch continued to withstand attacking raids.
On 87 minutes, Broderick picked up a loose ball following a period of Redlands pressure and was brought down in the box by the Pride defence.
The referee had no doubt and awarded a penalty to the Red Devils. Dylan Brent stepped up to the spot and made no mistake to give Redlands the advantage.
Pride threw everything at the game in the remaining few minutes but Redlands were not to be denied, eventually running out 2-1 winners.
With Rochedale also picking up a win on the night, the premiership is still to be decided between the two sides, with Rochedale only two points behind the Red Devils with one game each left to play.
Redlands coach Graham Harvey said he was pleased with the resilience his side showed throughout the game.
"I don't think we were at our best tonight," he said.
"Pride made it difficult for us but a massive credit to our boys, to keep going there and score right at the end."
Man of the match was awarded to hard-working defender and goal-scorer Angus Broderick.
Redlands are on the road to the Sunshine Coast next weekend for their final fixture game of the season.
The match kicks-off at 4pm on Sunday at Kawana SC Field 1.
