Late goal helps Redlands United to 2-1 win over Western Pride

By Ray Gardner
August 15 2022 - 5:00am
Angus Broderick scored a crucial goal for Redlands United in a 2-1 win over Western Pride FC. Photo by Ray Gardner

A Dylan Brent penalty proved the difference as Redlands United sealed a hard-fought victory against Western Pride FC to continue a run of good results on home soil.

