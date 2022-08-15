Redlands Rugby Union's top women's team had a tough fight to the finish in the Queensland Suburban Rugby Union (QSRU) Grand Final last week, going down to an undefeated Coomera side.
The Muddies went in as defending champions but could not compete with the strength of the Coomera Crushers who won 26-15 after going through the 2022 season without a single loss.
Advertisement
Wet weather over the weekend meant poor conditions greeted the Redland players when they arrived at the Gold Coast for the game, and drizzly rain continued throughout the game.
Coach Cheyenne Campbell said the girls struggled to put points on the board through the tough conditions and Coomera performed to claim the QSRU Women's Cup.
"A few missed tackles and a lack of urgency to the ball lost us the game," she said.
"Coomera scored a couple of tries out wide through a good chase and footwork as well as an intercept to put them ahead."
Campbell knew the game would be tough and said the Crushers had set the bar high for its competitors all season.
Despite the loss, she said the girls tried their best and played some great rugby.
"Overall, a great game played between the two best teams and a good display of skills," Campell said.
"Our forward pack set a good platform and utilised a pick and go to score tries.
"There were a few opportunities that the forwards capitalised on."
She said the loyal supporters who travelled to the Gold Coast by bus helped the girls feel at home.
"There was great support from our Redlands Club to back us in our grand final game."
The team hopes to come back and regain the title next season as the Redlands Club grows its participation across divisions, age groups and genders.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.