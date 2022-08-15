Redland City Bulletin
Photos

See pictures from the Redland Sharks Netball Club's 2022 season

EL
By Emily Lowe
August 15 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Victoria Point Sharks Netball Club have had some tough competition throughout the 2022 season as they head into the finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.