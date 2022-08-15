An application to demolish a long-standing Cleveland motel and replace it with a modern residential unit complex is currently before Redland City Council.
Brisbane-based company Marbex Pty Ltd proposes building an eight-storey, 44-unit tower to replace the three-star Bay Air Motel on Middle Street.
Planning documents show the site - which is positioned near Redlands RSL and Cleveland Bayside Club - has been used for short-term accommodation since 1978.
The Bay Air Motel is rated 8.3 stars on accommodation comparison website Booking.com, with recent guests describing their stay as "very comfortable" and "good value for money".
Rooms at the motel include air conditioning, a private bathroom, flat-screen television, free WiFi and access to the complex pool.
Included in plans for the proposed apartment building are units ranging in size from 2-4 bedrooms, a communal open space and more than 100 parking spaces.
A planning report says ground floor apartments will include large private terraces, while units on the upper floor will get views of Moreton Bay and surrounds.
The communal area will be set over 286 square metres - or about 14 per cent of the site - and include a gym, pool, spa, sauna and shower if approved.
"The subject site is currently improved by a number of commercial buildings and a swimming pool which comprise the operations of the Bay Air Motel," a report reads.
"These structures will be demolished.
"The proposal seeks to produce an architecturally designed building which provides a vibrant, safe and attractive built environment ..."
The proposed building height of 26.6 metres exceeds the maximum of 19 metres prescribed for the MDR4 zone in the Redland City Plan.
Council officer Frances Eastall wrote in a response to the applicants that the proposal had not adequately addressed how the building height would impact the streetscape.
"The proposed height of 26.6 metres is considered to be significantly higher than surrounding development within the MDR4 precinct," she wrote.
A series of minor changes have been made in response to the council's request, including reducing the proposed number of units from 46 to 44.
An updated report also mentions the building's height in comparison to the nearby Toondah Outlook apartment complex on the corner of Wharf Street and Shore Street East.
"[It] establishes the streetscape character of the area and represents the endorsement of development exceeding the designated building height maximum," a report read.
"The additional building height of the [Middle Street] proposal means additional housing ...
"The presence of people in a city centre is what shapes its character and ensures its continued success and survival as a hub of economic activity."
If approved, the building would be positioned in close proximity to the Raby Bay Harbour dining precinct, Cleveland Station, GJ Walter Park and the Cleveland CBD.
The proposal went out for public consultation in July and closed on August 12.
Bay Air Motel was contacted for comment.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
