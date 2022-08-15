Ormiston residents are being praised for their commitment to a Redland City Council program helping keep koalas safe in the suburbs.
Koala Action Group president Debbie Pointing said it was heartening to see the community endorsing the Koala Safe Neighbourhoods initiative.
The program asks residents to slow down on the roads, report koala sightings, secure dogs at night and create a safe environment in their garden.
Cr Wendy Boglary said a recent survey completed on Bligh Street at Wellington Point produced encouraging results, with a mum and joey among the koalas sighted.
The area surveyed falls within the Ormiston Koala Safe Neighbourhood, which was established in late 2018.
"The Ormiston neighbourhood is a great example and a credit to all the hard work of those who've worked tirelessly for that area over the years ...," Cr Boglary said.
"There are also great results from the latest koala drone survey at Bligh Street.
"The council's decision in preserving this site seems well justified as it is supporting a decent koala colony."
Cr Boglary said council's report on the smart signal trial at Ormiston showed drivers were sticking to the speed limit and had been doing so for the past few years.
"The Ormiston people need to be congratulated for their care and continued interest in the program, that even includes safer driving," she said.
Ms Pointing encouraged people to report sightings to Redlands Koala Watch, drive carefully and keep pet dogs inside or confined to a small area at night.
Other Koala Safe Neighbourhoods have been established at Mount Cotton, Birkdale and Thornlands.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
