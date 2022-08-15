Cast and crew are invited to audition for Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy, a comedic blitz of radio plays. Auditions will be held at 10.30am on August 29 at the Birkdale School of Arts Hall.
Seniors Perform is an initiative of Mates Theatre Genesis to provide opportunities for seniors to participate in all aspects of live theatre, whether that be on stage or as part of backstage crew. The program is assisted by funding from the Queensland Government and support from Council on the Ageing (COTA) Queensland.
Live staged radio plays (a visual version of a live radio broadcast) introduce seniors to acting and other aspects of theatre and encourages experienced seniors to return to the stage. The cast will be performing as voice actors, predominantly performing in front of a microphone with script in hand. Recreating the golden days of radio, actors will portray their character using their voices and facial expressions, supported by a team of foley artists providing live and computerised sound effects.
Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy encompasses four one-act radio plays. Mona Lisa's Toes by Douglas Campbell is a madcap whodunnit, The Quibbles by Karen Riehl features the quarrelsome couple Carol and Quentin Quibble, The Radio Show by Basil Melnyk iis a play set in a radio station studio and finally the farcical comedy Radio KRZY by Pamela Loyd.
Rehearsals commence from the end of August, culminating in six shows at the Donald Simpson Centre from October 20 to 30.
To register for an audition or purchase tickets for the show, go to matestg.org.au
