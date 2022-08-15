Redland City Bulletin

Radio show by and for seniors. Audition on August 29

Updated August 15 2022 - 10:37am, first published 10:26am
RADIO: Mates secretary Paul Barnes, president Kath Kundeand CEO Donald Simpson Centre Thomas Jithin have joined forces to present a radio show for and by seniors in October. Auditions are on August 29.

Cast and crew are invited to audition for Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy, a comedic blitz of radio plays. Auditions will be held at 10.30am on August 29 at the Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

