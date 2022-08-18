Redland City Bulletin

Radio show by and for seniors. Audition on August 29

Updated August 19 2022 - 1:07am, first published August 18 2022 - 6:00pm
RADIO: Mates secretary Paul Barnes, president Kath Kundeand CEO Donald Simpson Centre Thomas Jithin have joined forces to present a radio show.

Cast and crew are invited to audition for Seniors Perform - Radio Frenzy, a comedic blitz of radio plays. Auditions will be held at 10.30am on August 29 at the Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

