WIN: First Kill released September 1

Leena, a murderous sociopath who looks like a child due to a medical condition, escapes from an Estonian psychiatric facility.
Leena impersonates the missing daughter of a wealthy family but becomes pitted against a determined mother.
Orphan: First Kill comes to cinemas on September 1, released by Studiocanal. It is rated MA 15+
Cast includes Julia Stiles, Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland, Matthew Finlan, Morgan Giraudet, Hiro Kanagawa, Jade Michael, Samantha Walkes. it is directed by William Brent Bell and produced by Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, Ethan Erwin, James Tomlinson. It is based on a screenplay by David Coggeshall and story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace.
