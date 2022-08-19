As Australia's inflation rate continues to rise, experts have begun to explain what implications this may have on the housing market.
According to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), inflation in Australia has reached its highest point since the 1990s, rising to 6.1 per cent at the end of the June quarter, and is forecasted to peak at over 7 per cent later this year.
Meanwhile, house prices across the country have dropped at the fastest rate since the global financial crisis.
In Redlands, house prices fell by 1.4 per cent in the month of July which was in stark contrast to the 25.6 per cent growth the market had experienced in the preceding 12 months.
Median unit prices in Redlands also fell by 1.6 per cent in July after growing by 17.2 per cent over 12 months.
Real estate agents in Greater Brisbane have pointed to rising inflation and interest rates to explain weakened consumer confidence.
Head of Residential Research at CoreLogic Eliza Owen said inflation impacted housing markets both directly and indirectly.
"In the current climate, the most notable indirect impact of rising inflation on the housing market has been subsequent increases in the cash rate," Ms Owen said.
"As interest rates rise, and economic activity slows, inflation may be reduced," she said.
"A consequence of this is that borrowing money to buy housing becomes less desirable, which in turn slows purchases and prices in the housing market."
Housing Industry Association (HIA) Chief Economist Tim Reardon said RBA's attempts to reduce inflation by increasing interest rates had weakened consumer confidence in the housing market.
"When the cash rate stabilises, confidence in the established and new home market will be restored quickly," he said.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
