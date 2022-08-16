An enormous, healthy elkhorn in an Alexandra Hills man's garden has been safely removed for the community to enjoy at the Oakland Street Community Gardens.
John Cunningham needed a 40-year-old elkhorn fern removed from his garden in order to remove a tree and build a fence.
Mr Cunningam said the "huge" fern was in perfect health and he wanted to avoid it being put through the mulcher.
"There wasn't that much work involved in removing it, I got a shovel and took it off the tree, but we had to cut it in half to get it out through the gates," he said.
"It feels great to have saved it, it's about 40 years old and it's really grown over the last 30 years I've lived there."
"I'm just glad somebody got it. It's been repurposed and it didn't have to be destroyed."
Oakland Street Community Garden members helped him remove the plant and happily accepted the fern.
The plant is on at the gardens for $10 each for residents to take and place in their own gardens.
The move comes after Alexandra Hills Men's Shed members revamped the garden's iconic train fixture to get kids involved with gardening.
The Oakland Street Community Garden at Alexandra Hills is open free to the public on Wednesday and Friday's from 9am-1pm and Sunday 2-5pm.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
