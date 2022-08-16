The Wynnum Manly Seagulls mounted a second half comeback but came up short against a fast-starting Ipswich Jets on their home patch.
Both teams paid tribute to Paul Green and Michael Purcell with a minute's silence before kick off at North Ipswich Reserve.
Advertisement
The Jets had the added motivation of playing for their captain Nathaniel Neale, who was competing in his final home game for Ipswich, as he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season.
Given the result of their clash earlier in the year, where Wynnum ran away 56-4 victors at Kougari Oval, fans may have expected another Seagulls win.
However, given the added motivation for the Jets, they started extremely well, scoring five tries in the first 32 minutes and keeping the Seagulls at bay.
The Jets were almost keeping pace with the clock as they led 26-0 after 32 minutes to leave the Seagulls stunned.
The Seagulls bench made an impact with Kalolo Saitaua making his usual tackle-busting runs and Harrison Graham looking dangerous at dummy half.
Graham scored in the 35th minute to give the Seagulls a positive finish to the half, going in 26-6 down.
The game steadied at the start of the second half, with Ipswich not giving an inch to the Seagulls after a fantastic opening half.
It took Wynnum 20 minutes to get on the board through Zac Hosking, and the comeback was underway.
However, the Jets continued to grind away in defence and repel the Seagulls' attacks, with time now becoming the Seagulls enemy.
The Gulls crossed again in the 71st and 74th minutes through Ben Farr and Dredin Sorensen respectively, but wayward goal-kicking preserved a handy lead for the Jets.
Ultimately, Ipswich deservedly closed out an emotional game 26-18 on a cold night west of Brisbane.
Jets Captain Nat Neale was chaired off the field, victorious in his final home.
The Seagulls look ahead to next week where they take on Souths Logan Magpies for the Mitch Cronin Memorial Cup.
BMD Kougari Oval will be packed for the most special day on the Seagulls calendar, as the 'Gulls also recognise the contribution of Paul Green to the club.
Read more local sport news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.