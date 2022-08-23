The Birkdale Community Precinct is set to become a hub of activity in the coming years as Redland City Council prepares for the next steps to get the major project moving along.
Mayor Karen Williams said the project would bring in tourism, boost the economy and create partnerships between the city and people across the country.
"We can transform a piece of history into something that will deliver not only recreational, economic and environmental outcomes for our community but resilience that a community like ours needs," she said.
"This wouldn't happen without the opportunity of an Olympic Games, which will bring forward infrastructure and those opportunities."
The Birkdale Precinct Draft Master Plan includes an Olympic grade whitewater rafting centre to host the canoe and kayak slalom at the 2032 Brisbane games.
Cr Williams said some changes could come out of the Draft Birkdale Land Precinct Consultation Report, which was passed in Council this week.
"Three out of four people are very much in line with the Draft Master Plan and there'll be some tweaks as a result of that consultation.
"I think what's important about this 62 hectare precinct is that it will evolve over time."
"What's really comforting for me is that young people came out to be counted in the consultation and their input tells me they will be the secret to the success of the precinct."
The former federal government land covers 61.7 hectares with Willards Farm land bringing it to just over 62 hectares, and about 60 per cent of the land is within conservation area which will remain untouched.
25 hectares is under a community facilities zone.
The precinct will house seven hubs for culture, food at Willards Farm, innovation, entertainment, communication, recreation and adventure sports and conservation.
Features of the hubs include a public South Bank style lagoon, an adventure play area and restoration of the Willards Farm homestead.
Cr Williams said the Birkdale land was the ideal spot for the precinct as it was already an open grassed area, ready for a project like the community precinct to bring it to life.
"There's so many opportunities to explore and understand and celebrate what Redlands has to offer with the history of Willards farm, Indigenous history, the World War Two communications receiving station, these are all opportunities to talk about how we got here."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
