Four teenagers have been charged after several items were allegedly stolen from a bottle shop at Victoria Point on Monday night.
Police allege the group entered BWS on Colburn Avenue at 6.40pm before picking up a number of goods and fleeing the store without paying for the items.
Officers arrived at the business a short time later where they reviewed CCTV footage and identified the alleged offenders.
The teens, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were found during patrols of the nearby area and taken into custody.
They have been charged with stealing and are due to face Cleveland Children's Court later this month.
Police say a 15-year-old Capalaba girl, 17-year-old Victoria Point girl, 16-year-old Zillmere girl and 17-year-old Zillmere boy are among those charged.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
