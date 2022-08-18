A large fleet of Energex trucks have made their way to North Strabroke Island for major upgrade works ahead of the September school holidays.
Crews from Redlands, Brisbane and the Gold Coast will be out in force on the island to replace 80 strands of 11,000-volt powerline and 15 poles at Point Lookout.
The upgrades will stretch from Tramican Street, along Dickson Way and finish at Moongalba Road via Yarong Road.
Residents have been advised that a number of power outages will be required in small windows to ensure the works are completed safely.
Energex says generators will be used for essential services where possible, with the project expected to wrap up on August 26.
A convoy of Energex trucks headed from the barge at Dunwich to Point Lookout on Monday.
Energex area manager Kevin Lavender said last month that the works would provide Point Lookout with a more reliable and secure power supply.
"The salt environment can be pretty harsh on coastal power assets and the existing electricity network has served the community well," he said.
"However, just like your own car, from time-to-time preventative maintenance and replacement parts are required to keep it running optimally."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
