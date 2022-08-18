Redland City Bulletin

Energex crews converge on North Stradbroke Island for vital upgrade works

JC
By Jordan Crick
August 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energex crews are completing upgrade works on North Stradbroke Island during August. Photo supplied

A large fleet of Energex trucks have made their way to North Strabroke Island for major upgrade works ahead of the September school holidays.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.