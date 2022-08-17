Redland City Bulletin

Redland residents to take part in Cycle for Cancer challenge

August 17 2022 - 5:00am
Mater Foundation Senior Manager Community Engagement Genevieve Dunn is taking part in the Cycler for Cancer. Picture supplied.

Redland cyclists have been posed a new challenge to rack up 100km on the bike for people in need through a virtual fundraising event in September.

