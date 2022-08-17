Redland cyclists have been posed a new challenge to rack up 100km on the bike for people in need through a virtual fundraising event in September.
The Mater Foundation will host the second annual Cycle for Cancer this September 5-11.
Advertisement
The event is a virtual challenge where riders aim to clock 100km on the bike in their own way from anywhere in a single week.
Mater Private Hospital Redland Director of Clinical Services Christopher Junge said the hospital would put a team together to support the event.
"Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there's been a shift in the way we lead our lives," he said.
"One of the upsides of this has been the rise of virtual events, such as Cycle for Cancer, that enable us in Brisbane's bayside to participate alongside our colleagues and communities across the state to support cancer research at Mater."
Cancer impacts thousands of Redland residents each year, with 11,366 Greater Brisbane residents diagnosed with cancer and 3353 who lose their lives to the illness.
Mater Foundation Senior Manager Community Engagement and longtime cyclist Genevieve Dunn is also taking part, starting her 100kms on a stationary bike until she finds a local loop.
"I haven't been on a bike for years, and I'm excited to explore my neighbourhood again," she said.
"I love the options and flexibility Cycle for Cancer offers, as it fits around everyone's lives."
Registration is free and those who enter before August 19 will receive a Cycle for Cancer T-shirt and go in the draw to win a $2,500 Flight Centre voucher.
Register for the Cycle for Cancer event online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.