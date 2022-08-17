Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams issues apology during first meeting back as ratepayers mount protest

By Jordan Crick
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:32am, first published August 17 2022 - 9:00pm
A small crowd gathered outside the Redland City Council chambers on Wednesday to protest Mayor Karen Williams staying on in the role. Photo by Jordan Crick

Mayor Karen Williams has delivered another apology during her first Redland City Council meeting back after her drink-driving crash.

