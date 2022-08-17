Mayor Karen Williams has delivered another apology during her first Redland City Council meeting back after her drink-driving crash.
Cr Williams, who was absent from the July meeting while on unpaid leave before her court appearance, conceded that councillors and staff had suffered the consequences of her actions.
She addressed the drink-driving crash during a brief speech at the start of Wednesday's general meeting and asked that her comments be placed on the public record.
"I remain deeply sorry and I want to particularly say sorry to all the council staff and every single councillor in this room," Cr Williams said.
" ... I know that you have had to wear the consequences of my actions and that was never my intention and it certainly wasn't malicious."
Cr Adelia Berridge asked why she had not resigned over the matter but her interjection was quickly shut down when Cr Rowanne McKenzie called a point of order.
Several petitions were read out during the meeting, including one delivered by Cr Lance Hewlett which asked for Redland City Council to accept no confidence motions at general meetings.
It comes about a month on from Cr Berridge calling for a vote of no confidence in the Mayor, arguing it would draw a "line in the sand" for the community.
The council sought legal advice from Queensland's King and Company Solicitors who advised that the motion should not be placed on the agenda.
A small crowd of about 30 people gathered outside council chambers before Wednesday's meeting, with several waving placards reading "Mayor must resign" and "where is the integrity?".
Media interest in the meeting was also significantly down on last month, despite Cr Williams returning to the chair for the first time since her crash on June 23.
She has been sentenced to 80 hours of community service and had her licence stripped for six months.
"As you know, I made a serious error of judgement which has now been dealt with by the courts, and I respect that judgement and will abide by the judgement," Cr Williams said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
