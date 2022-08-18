A report on the second round of community consultation for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) was dead-locked five-five and carried by the Mayor's deciding vote at the council's general meeting.
Two Councillors slammed minimal planning reports at the meeting on Wednesday.
Redland Councillors passed the Draft Birkdale Community Land Precinct Consultation Report five votes to five, with Councillors Wendy Boglary, Adelia Berridge, Paul Golle, Paul Bishop and Lance Hewlett voted against the motion.
Cr Bishop and Cr Boglary spoke against the report. They said their communities had expressed disappointment about the consultation process and believed further reports in the precinct were necessary.
Cr Bishop was interrupted with points of order throughout his speech and only spoke for 2.45 minutes of his allocated five, and said residents were not specifically asked if they would like a whitewater facility in the Redlands.
"Throughout the entire consultation process, there has been a sense of urgency and haste, which has meant our decisions have been progressed without the benefit of access to full information," he said.
"If someone can show me a clear business case that mitigate risk for this proposal, I will be able to put my mind at rest and be honest with my community that this is an affordable and appropriate way to progress toward our shared future."
Bishop proposed a separate motion which was moved in council on statutory planning pathways for the BCP to allow for more reports and research to be done into the precinct.
Cr Bishop was supported by Cr Boglary, who agreed more reports were necessary and that she was worried about the funding for costs to run and maintain the facility long term.
The five councillors were asked about their motives for their votes against the reports, and most attributed their talks with the community and a lack of research reports done.
