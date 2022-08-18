Redland City Bulletin
Birkdale Community Precinct consultation carried by Mayor's vote

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:38am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Paul Bishop and four other Councillors voted against the Draft Birkdale Community Precinct Consultation Report at the monthly Council Meeting.

A report on the second round of community consultation for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) was dead-locked five-five and carried by the Mayor's deciding vote at the council's general meeting.

