Paul Bishop said: The reports suggest our community likes most of the plans for the precinct. Yet, I know many of my residents were shocked and dismayed that the council announced Olympic plans on 1 April 2021 during consultation, while residents were asked to 'Imagine' their preferred future on one of the most significantly constrained 62-hectare site in the city. As a result, I have withheld my support for many of the proposals to advance ambitious plans relating to the Birkdale Precinct since 2021. At present, I have more questions than answers for my community.

Adelia Berridge said: There's much community angst over this at present. After attending a community meeting this Tuesday night, I could see we needed to deep dive into the whole matter. The information came through at that meeting and was followed up with an email that required further attention.

Wendy Boglary said: What is the cost of getting that infrastructure? It could be millions of dollars that we are really not aware of. If we can't afford it going forward, if it's going to be a financial burden on ratepayers, we need to know this before we get carried away with all the wonderful and positive things about it. I've had my own opinion right from the beginning, but I'm hearing it every time I go out in the community.

Paul Golle said: I don't believe there should be an Olympic proposal for the Redlands, due to the QLD State Government not supporting Redland City Council full stop. The QLD State Government, despite my writing to the premier's office three times, has not provided me with any assurance they support the Redland City Council. In fact, they have done everything in their power to give the council a black eye of late.