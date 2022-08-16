Redlands Netball Association (RNA) is working to boost its umpires with a new program set to aid in their development.
The RNA will host camps, mentoring programs, workshops and provide representative opportunities to allow junior umpires to hone their skills on the sidelines ready to take control of the court during games.
Advertisement
Senior umpire Lillian Flanagan said nurturing young umpires was important to give them the confidence to enforce netball rules on court.
"Umpires play an integral role in the game of Netball. Their job is to guide the players behaviour, skill and application of the game toward the rules of Netball as interpreted and understood by them in the context of that game," she said.
"An umpire is required to adjudicate the rules, in accordance with the ability and age of the player."
Ms Flanagan said the RNA has committed to producing better umpires in the Redlands with new programs to help them develop their skills practically.
"RNA is providing a beginners umpire camp that occurs over a weekend with mentors and plenty of both theory and application of the skills and knowledge to get you on the court as an umpire," Ms Flanagan said.
"All junior umpires are supported by a more senior umpire to grow and develop into their own umpire, and RNA also provide mentoring (paid) throughout the day for the umpires who have successfully attained their initial badges, as we are committed to growth and development mindset.
"Alongside Saturday competition, we also support umpire development opportunity through Representative carnivals, opportunities to umpire at Greater Brisbane Netball League and Carina Leagues Club Tigers training sessions.
"RNA senior umpires host "Rules in action night" to enhance the social connection of umpires and provide a safe and friendly platform to explore our understanding and application of the rules, and how to apply them."
The Association has also started an umpire of the month award. Its latest recipient was Cara De Wet for always putting her hand up to help out with a smile and having a positive attitude.
Ms Flanagan said it was just as important to support umpires in their development as it was to help players and coaches.
"This is pertinent to keeping umpires and raising awareness of the complications of their role, as is often misunderstood and responded to..." she said
"Umpiring is not a one size fits all, which is why it is so amazing, one umpire may seek to be an International umpire, another a national A, and yet another umpire a Cadets game locally.
"We aim to develop and grow ability, confidence and competence dependent on their goals."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.