Umpires develop new skills at Redland Netball Association

By Emily Lowe
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:57am, first published August 16 2022 - 9:00pm
Cara De Wet was Redland Netball Associatyion's July Umpire of the Month for always putting her hand up to help out with a smile and having a positive attitude.

Redlands Netball Association (RNA) is working to boost its umpires with a new program set to aid in their development.

