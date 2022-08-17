Redland City Bulletin

Council to help fund upgrades for Redland community organisations

EL
By Emily Lowe
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:58am, first published August 17 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's Capital Infrastructure Grants program will help community organisations upgrade their facilities.

Redland organisations needing upgrades, renovations or refurbishments can get funds from council to improve their community facilities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EL

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.