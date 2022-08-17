Redland organisations needing upgrades, renovations or refurbishments can get funds from council to improve their community facilities.
Redland City Council has made Capital Infrastructure Grants available to community organisations through round one of the Community Grants program.
Mayor Karen Williams said eight organisations shared more than $174,000 in capital infrastructure grants last year.
"This included funding to install a new clubhouse roof, the supply and installation of air conditioning, upgraded night lighting to a bowls green, the installation of solar panels and a new pottery kiln," she said.
Cr Williams said the Council had updated one of the program's requirements to reduce the burden on organisations to fund a 20 per cent in-kind contribution for small capital funding applications.
Major projects must make a 50 per cent cash contribution for their projects.
"We hope this will provide more opportunities for some of our smaller organisations to receive the financial support they need to undertake projects to enhance their operations and sustainability," Cr Williams said.
"These grants support local organisations to undertake projects for the benefit of the Redlands Coast community."
The grants are available as small capital funding up to $10,000 and major capital funding between $10,001 and $50,000 (applicants must make a 50 per cent financial cash contribution for major grants)
Applications close on September 11 2022 and eigibility criteria, guidelines and information on submitting applications can be found at redland.qld.gov.au/grants.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
