Cleveland
Visit Cleveland Anglican Thrift Shop and Car Boot Sales Saturday August 27 7am-11.30am at North Street, Cleveland for quality second hand items, home baked goods and more. Proceeds help people in need.
Cleveland
The Redland Model Train Group's annual show is on this Saturday and Sunday August 27 and 28 from 9am-5pm at Cleveland Assembly Hall. Adults $10, Concessions $5, Children $2 and under school age free.
Victoria Point
The next morning tea for RDCOTA's Chit Chat will be held at the Victoria Point Tavern, Friday 26th August, 2022 from 10am. RSVP to RDCOTA 3488 0680 or email seniors@rdcota.org.au
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Cleveland
Donald Simpson Centre Musical Theatre Group put on Simply the Best Variety Show at the centre, Saturday and Sunday August 20, 21, 27 at 2pm. Call 3821 1089 to reserve your tickets.
Across Redlands
Celebrate Book Week at Redland City Council Libraries. See session times available at the free event for kids aged 3-5 online, bookings essential.
Cleveland
Alexandra Hills
Live music at Alex Hills Hotel, 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.
