The Birkdale precinct could pay for itself

In addition, the old US Army Signal facility could be turned into a museum. As the Americans do at Gettysburg, we could have volunteers dressed in war outfits and reenact a day in the life of that facility for educational purposes for schools from all over Brisbane and southeast Queensland and the broader public. The council could charge an admission price for this experience. Therefore, generating income from something that is now seen by very few people in our community but is a significant part of our community's history.