The Birkdale precinct could pay for itself

I walked around the proposed Birkdale Community Precinct site the other day. I saw the massive potential on the site, and if done correctly, I am convinced it could benefit all Redland residents.
The big question we at the Bulletin have, as do many in the community, is who will pay for the ongoing maintenance of the precinct and the whitewater rafting facility?
As we've said before in these pages, it is unacceptable to place the burden of ongoing maintenance costs on ratepayers who already rightly point out they pay higher rates than other local government areas.
The precinct needs to be profitable or, at the very least, cost neutral.
So, rather than think negatively as I walked around the site, I chose to put my positive hat on and think of ways the ongoing maintenance could be paid for.
The most obvious idea to me was the precinct could have food and entertainment venues.
The lagoon and the play area outlined in the artist's impressions we've published in this masthead could be surrounded by fast food and more upscale restaurants. It could make the area a destination for leisure, food and entertainment. There could be a cinema within the precinct and perhaps a concert venue like the river stage on the Brisbane River, where touring artists could hold outdoor concerts.
The council would remain the property owner and, therefore, would be the landlord and collect the rent. The rent from these venues would pay for the maintenance costs of the precinct and might even turn a profit. Another bonus would be that as a condition of the commercial lease, the restaurants, fast food venues and cinema would be responsible for the upkeep of each of their facilities.
In addition, the old US Army Signal facility could be turned into a museum. As the Americans do at Gettysburg, we could have volunteers dressed in war outfits and reenact a day in the life of that facility for educational purposes for schools from all over Brisbane and southeast Queensland and the broader public. The council could charge an admission price for this experience. Therefore, generating income from something that is now seen by very few people in our community but is a significant part of our community's history.
I'm sure many in our community would have better ideas than these about making such a precinct pay for itself.
I'd be interested to hear them.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast. I am currently an Editor at Australian Community Media of three southeast Queensland mastheads, the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times and the Northern Territory masthead, The Katherine Times. I was a Senior Journalist at the Glen Innes Examiner before becoming the editor of the Young Witness, then the Daily Liberal and then seven suburban mastheads in southeast Sydney, including St George and Sutherland Shire Leader. I was a Radio Broadcaster/Presenter on Bay FM, a Music Journalist, a Travel Blogger, a Film and Television Analyst/Writer and a Political Commentator. I was a serious musician, but now I am just an enthusiastic hobbyist.
