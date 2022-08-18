The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned of increased rainfall over the coming months after declaring a La Nina alert.
The BOM's climate models have suggested that the likelihood of a La Lina returning this spring has increased to 70 per cent.
A La Nina occurs when sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific become cooler than normal and waters in the western tropical Pacific become warmer than normal.
The result is stronger winds that increase water moisture in the air which then brings rainfall to eastern and central Australia.
BOM Meteorologist Jonathan Howe said climate models and indicators had now shifted towards meeting La Nina Alert criteria.
"In the past, when we have met La Nina Alert criteria, a La Nina itself has gone on to form 70 per cent of the time."
If eventually declared, it will be the third La Nina summer in a row.
It comes after the Bureau confirmed last week that another rain-bearing climate driver was set to hit the east coast in the coming months in the form of a negative Indian Ocean Dipole.
The Bureau's three month climate outlook shows a high chance of above average rainfall for much of the Australian east coast between September and November.
Should a La Nina event form in the Pacific Ocean, wet conditions and above average rainfall will continue into the summer.
Wet soils, high rivers and the outlook for increased rainfall have elevated the flood risk for eastern Australia. Many dams in South East Queensland are also currently sitting at full or near capacity.
A spokesperson for Seqwater said dams in South East Queensland were well prepared for wet weather.
"Flood storage compartments are fully available at our three gated dams - Somerset, Wivenhoe, and North Pine Dam - which provide flood mitigation for downstream communities," the spokesperson said.
"Seqwater crews undertake regular training exercises and have a range of plans and procedures in place, to ensure we are well prepared to respond to extreme weather and emergency events."
Dam releases from Somerset, Wivenhoe and North Pine won't directly affect communities in Redlands, however, all other dams in the region are ungated and naturally spill excess water when rainfall fills the dam.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
