Federal grants are open for Redland community groups to support valuable volunteers keeping organisations running across the area.
Volunteer grants between $1000 and $5000 will help community groups support their volunteers.
Member for Bowman Henry Pike said volunteers were relied upon over the last two years during the pandemic and would benefit from some extra help.
"These grants are designed primarily to assist and encourage volunteering, and to support the inclusion of vulnerable people through volunteering", Mr Pike said.
The Federal Labor Government funding can be used to help volunteers fuel costs, transport for people with disabilities, training, background checks, small equipment purchases and other activities.
"Volunteers do so much in our community and this is just a small way that the Federal Government can support their work," Mr Pike said.
Community organisations must have an ABN, be legal entities and not-for-profits with a minimum of 40 per cent volunteer workers to be eligible for the 2022-23 Volunteer Grants round.
Interested groups can apply for the grants through their local member by emailing henry.pike.mp@aph.gov.au to request an Expression of Interest form.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
