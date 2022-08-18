Redlands' Faith Lutheran College has been recognised at the 2022 Australian Education Awards for its innovative learning practices, winning one award and a nomination for another.
The College took home the "Innovation in Curriculum Design" award for its MyPath@Faith program, which the school said has increased levels of engagement and participation amongst students and teachers.
The school's MyPath@Faith project is designed for students in years eight to ten and involves a program of 72 highly specialised individual units.
The school was awarded the honour last week at a ceremony in Sydney, attended by representatives of schools from all around Australia.
Faith Lutheran College Principal Shane Altmann said the award was a watershed moment for the school and for education in general.
"[We've] cracked into how to deconstruct and rebuild the Australian Curriculum in a way that is better for kids and centralises students in the learning process," he said.
This year was the first in which the MyPath@Faith program ran after the school spent four years pulling apart and analysing the Australian Curriculum.
The program combines multiple elements of the national curriculum and involves 72 individual units structured into three levels of difficulty.
Compared to traditional schooling subjects, the units are highly specialised and allow students to move freely within the three difficulty levels based on aptitude, interests and comfort.
The units are project based with students assessed on their learning throughout the entire unit rather than fixed assessment tasks.
Mr Altmann said he was proud of what they have achieved and believed that if more schools were to adopt a similar approach, they could change the face of secondary education in Australia.
"It's the change that secondary school has needed," Mr Altmann said.
Ormiston College was also amongst the schools recognised for their efforts this year, picking up the award for "Best Use of Technology".
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
