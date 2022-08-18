Redland City Bulletin

Amity woman charged with stalking after police uncover photos, videos of neighbours on seized phone

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:11am, first published 5:00am
A woman has been charged after police seized a phone at her property and found more than 100 photos and videos of her neighbours.

A Redlands woman has been charged with stalking after forensic analysis of a mobile phone seized from her property allegedly uncovered more than 100 photos and videos of her neighbours.

JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

