A Redlands woman has been charged with stalking after forensic analysis of a mobile phone seized from her property allegedly uncovered more than 100 photos and videos of her neighbours.
Police allege the 53-year-old Amity resident was involved in a dispute with her neighbours between September 2021 and June this year.
The issues were allegedly related to TV noise, smoke wafting across property boundaries and banging on the side of the house at night.
Police seized a phone during a search of the woman's property and allegedly discovered 102 photos and videos of her neighbours doing everyday tasks like mowing the lawn and leaving their house.
She has been charged with stalking and is due to front Cleveland Magistrates Court in September.
Dunwich Police Station Officer in Charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the Department of Justice's free neighbourhood dispute resolution centre could have helped prevent the situation from escalating.
"Disputes between neighbours do occur, but to overtly film them making them feel uncomfortable to enjoy the peace and amenity of their own home takes it to the next level," he said.
Police have charged a 25-year-old man after he was allegedly caught driving along a main road on North Stradbroke Island while disqualified.
Officers were patrolling Dickson Way at Point Lookout about midday on August 8 when they saw the Dunwich man drive past.
The vehicle was later pulled over at Myora where police found the man sitting in the passenger seat.
He admitted to driving the vehicle but said it had only been for a short time.
Sergeant Scanlan said his original disqualification period was for six months but he would now have another two years added on.
"There is only one main road on Minjerribah, he took the risk and was caught," Sergeant Scanlan said.
The 25-year-old will appear in Cleveland Magistrates court later this month.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
