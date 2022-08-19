Councillor Rowanne McKenzie has dismissed colleague Adelia Berridge's claims the council watchdog is being used for retaliation after the mayor's drink-driving crash.
Cr Berridge labelled a series of conduct complaints made against her to the OIA as "vindictive" and said she had twice sought legal advice on the matter at her own cost.
The first-term councillor claimed more than 15 complaints had been lodged against her since June.
She called out one complaint involving a social media post made two years ago and questioned how a councillor had the time and resources to "trawl" back through old posts.
Cr McKenzie said there was no way Cr Berridge could have known who filed the allegations, as the identity of complainants was kept private.
"This is not the first time Cr Berridge has made allegations against councillors that have been discredited by other councillors and the OIA," she said.
"I refer to the public allegations that Cr Berridge made on radio about booze parties and intoxicated behaviour. Those allegations were dismissed by councillors and the OIA."
A complaint about a councillor making comments about "booze parties" appears on the Redlands councillor conduct register for June 26 but does not list the councillor's name.
Cr Berridge said the comments she had made in the media only upset those who had come under the spotlight since the mayor's crash.
"The name of the councillor is not disclosed, but when the complaint accompanies confidential emails to councillors - and these emails between councillors are used as a complaint - it's obviously a councillor complaint," she said.
"It doesn't take any kind of detective work, that's for sure.
"I received five emails this week in support of me saying publicly that the Mayor should resign."
Cr McKenzie said Cr Berridge should take her complaints to the OIA if she had proof that councillors were levelling vexatious allegations against her.
"The OIA has the power to prosecute such complaints as a criminal offence under the Local Government Act. However, to my knowledge, the OIA has taken no such action," she said.
During Wednesday's council meeting, Cr Berridge asked the mayor why she had not resigned over the June crash but was quickly shut down when Cr McKenzie called a point of order.
"It was said to me on Wednesday: "off to join the picket line, are you, Adelia?" Cr Berridge said.
"That was pretty insulting to the organiser of the rally outside council who put her name to the event.
"This shows we can't come together without a lot of anger and without more OIA complaints."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
