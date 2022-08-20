Personal responsibility is the theme of this year's Queensland Road Safety Week, which runs from August 22-26.
The awareness week is a collaboration between the Department of Transport and Main Roads and the Queensland Police Service in an effort to drive down road deaths and injuries.
Queensland Police Sergeant Lawrie Catterson said this year's theme of "road safety starts with me" was a reminder that everyone had a role to play in keeping roads safe.
"People need to start accepting more personal responsibility for road safety," Sergeant Catterson said.
"They need to realise they are in charge of a two-tonne steel missile that can easily kill or injure themselves or other people on the road."
Throughout the week, landmarks will be lit yellow as it is the colour most strongly associated with road safety, used on everything from traffic advisory signs to 'L' plates issued to learner drivers.
There will also be reminders about the Fatal Five - speeding, driving under the influence, driving without seatbelts, distracted driving and fatigue - the behaviours most commonly linked with fatal traffic accidents.
Sergeant Catterson also reminded motorists that although their car might have a five-star ANCAP safety rating they should still drive with care as they were not the only ones on the road.
"Cars are safer now, but that's no reason to be complacent," he said.
"The road is no place for complacency.
"Road safety affects all road users, from pedestrians to the B-doubles that travel up and down the Mount Lindesay Highway."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
