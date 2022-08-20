Redland City Bulletin

Road Safety Week is fast-approaching, with a reminder we all have a part to play

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
August 20 2022
August 22-26 is Road Safety Week and the Queensland Police Service and the Department of Main Roads and Transport are reminding all road users they have a part to play.

Personal responsibility is the theme of this year's Queensland Road Safety Week, which runs from August 22-26.

