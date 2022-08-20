A champion canoeist and father of Olympian Jess Fox has advocated for the Redland Whitewater Stadium and says the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) will become a landmark in the Redlands.
Decorated canoeist Richard Fox moved his family to Australia in 1998 to help with the inclusion of the canoe slalom in the Sydney 2000 Olympics and the development of the Penrith Whitewater Stadium.
Advertisement
His daughter Jess Fox became an Olympic champion in the canoe slalom at the Tokyo games, after growing up in Penrith and honing her skills at the Olympic grade facility.
"When we set it up Penrith had a clear goal in mind to have an Olympic Champion, and it's taken 20 years but we've made it happened," Mr Fox said.
"It brings a lot of pride to the community when young people there learn, develop and compete on the world stage."
Mr Fox is liaising with Redland City Council on the BCP plans and said a new venue in the Redlands would be more advanced than Penrith and would help the sport grow and develop in years to come.
"Penrith has been a wonderful facility and an international attraction. It was designed and built last minute as an addition to the Sydney games and has stood the test of time but it's lacking in a few areas."
"For the Redlands we've got a long runway of time to prepare a facility that's going to serve the community for a really long time and grow a new community of whitewater kayakers.
"It would also serve rescue agencies really well, there's good examples of this from other existing facilities and new facilities going up internationally.
"It's about creating attractions and destinations, so the Olympic venue is a point of attraction but other adventure type facilities around it can compliment it."
Mr Fox said the whitewater stadium was one element of the larger precinct that would draw people to the area.
"I think the legacy first concept puts Redlands right at the forefront of future design and innovation opportunity," he said.
"It can serve the needs of rescue and emergency services, grow a local community, provide an attraction that's going to draw people into the area, all attached to the Olympic Story."
Mr Fox said he was excited to see the world come to Redlands and the creation of a sustainable and valuable legacy for the community.
"The Olympic journey is is something that we've lived here in Sydney and we've seen afterwards that it does transform certain communities and creates opportunities for Australia to excel on the world stage," he said.
Advertisement
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.