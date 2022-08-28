Environmental groups have welcomed a forthcoming review into Queensland's container refund scheme and called for a reassessment of the scheme's effectiveness.
"Containers for Change" was introduced in 2018 to give people an incentive to collect and return containers for recycling in exchange for a 10 cent refund payment. The program is run by the not-for-profit group Container Exchange (CoEx).
Advertisement
Container refund points have since been established across the state where Queenslanders can return eligible containers.
As part of the scheme, people can receive a refund for most aluminium, glass, plastic, steel and liquid paperboard drink containers. According to CoEx, more than 28 million containers have been refunded in the Redlands since the scheme's introduction.
However, Executive Director of the Total Environment Centre Jeff Angel said the scheme had failed to reach its target of 85 per cent recovery by 30 June 2022.
"Queensland has a very clear target of 85 per cent recovery by the middle of this year, which they missed by 23 per cent," he said.
"We're not blaming them entirely for that, but they do bear some responsibility."
"Every container refund not recovered is an impost on consumers, already battling cost of living pressures."
The Total Environment Centre are currently undertaking their own review of all drink container refund schemes in Australia.
Mr Angel said he looked forward to participating in the Queensland review.
"It is critical that the Qld Minister takes a broad approach and forensically examines issues of governance, organisational culture, return point access and ease of use, relationships with refund point operators, eligible containers, transparency, accountability and government power to remedy problems,'' he said.
''With the right settings, container refunds can deliver impressive circular economy results. That's good for jobs, new investment in reprocessing and of course cleaning up the environment."
A spokesperson for COEX said the scheme had been popular and continued to receive a good response from communities.
"The Containers for Change scheme currently refunds an average of 175 million containers per month across the state," the spokesperson said.
"Containers for Change looks forward to continuing to grow and encouraging more Queenslanders to use the scheme."
The Queensland Minister for the Environment Meaghan Scanlon said more than 5.2 billion containers had been returned through the program's 365 refund points.
"But of course, we're always keen to see more done," she said.
"The department at the end of the year will conduct a review to see how we can stop even more containers from ending in landfill, and instead being exchanged through the program."
Advertisement
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.