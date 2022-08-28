Redland City Bulletin

QLD's container refund scheme to undergo review amid criticism over effectiveness

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 28 2022 - 11:56pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's container refund scheme has copped criticism for failing to reach performance targets amid the state government's forthcoming review of the program.

Environmental groups have welcomed a forthcoming review into Queensland's container refund scheme and called for a reassessment of the scheme's effectiveness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.